Social media is full of animal videos and recently, pictures of two cats went viral. The pictures are from their photoshoot which was taken in a snowy meadow. The two cats are seen sticking together like a newlywed couple. People became emotional with the cuteness of both, holding and hugging each other lovingly. However, these cats also left many confused. They look so cute that people cannot understand whether these pictures are real or fake.

The stunning pictures of these cats have been shared on Instagram by the account named kimbingmeiii7. See the pics:

Seeing the pictures, people gave mixed reactions. One of the users commented, “Is this real", and another one wrote, “Is this real or CGI? They are wonderful." Another commented, “What is this cuteness overloaded, can’t handle it", a fourth user wrote, “It’s like a cat ball it’s so cute". Many also showered heart emojis in the comments section.

While many are still debating whether these cats are real or fake, whatever may be the truth, both have become internet sensations.

Earlier the Instagram page kimbingmeiii7 shared cute snaps of cats playing drums. The cat was seen wearing a black leather jacket and a pair of blue shades. See pics:

Seeing the photos, one of the users commented, “Oww so lovely!" while another one wrote, “The drummer kitty."

On Friday, the page shared another set of pictures of a cute cat couple. In the pictures, one of the cats is yellow and white, the other one is brown and black striped. In the first image, the duo is seen looking at each other and sitting on the sand on a beachside. While in the other one, the cute cat couple is seen sitting next to each other and enjoying the beach view. See the pics:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Cute," while another one wrote, “I need these cats."

