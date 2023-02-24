When it comes to bird watching, most people tend to focus on the visual aspect. The vibrant colors, the impressive wingspan, and the graceful movements are all something that tends to leave people mesmerised. It is also what makes bird-watching such an interesting hobby. But there’s a bird out there with a surprising talent that goes beyond its looks. The Shoebill stork, a bird that looks like it’s straight out of the dinosaur era, with impressive and probably scary vocals. With its massive beak, beady eyes, and fluffy head, it’s not the most conventionally attractive bird out there. Yet it is its voice that will make most people do a double take. The Shoebill stork has a unique and unexpected sound that is strange yet mesmerising.

In the clip, which has been making the rounds on social media, a Shoebill stork is seen making a series of grunting and unexpecting sounds that is eerily similar to a machine gun going off. Needless to say, it is the last thing anyone would expect to come out of a bird’s beak, but that’s what makes it so fascinating. In fact, as it looms closer to the camera, it is pretty evident that this isn’t some editing used to make the bird sound like that. The million-year-old creature actually has vocals like that.

Several social media users were astonished when they first heard the sound. Many shared that they did not think a bird could make sounds like that. Others also remarked that they watched other people hear the sound and found out they were just as astonished. A Twitter user wrote, “That version of the storm has been around since the dino days, it is literally a dinosaur living today if you look at the history of that animal. He/she is majestic, just an amazing animal."

“This is one of the few things I really thank the internet for…I had never heard of the shoebill stork until a few years ago when a video went viral. I would have sworn on a bible it was animatronic," read another tweet.

Turns out pets are not a fan of the sounds. A user wrote, “Every time I play this video, our poor Golden Retriever puppy is not too pleased. Today, she bit my phone. Lol."

“I imagine that’s how a raptor sounded. Or maybe I watched too much Jurassic Park?" commented a user.

If the appearance did not give it away, it comes as no surprise that the bird, also known as Balaeniceps rex, is believed to be related to the dinosaurs.

