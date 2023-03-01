Passengers on an EasyJet flight from Reykjavik (Iceland) to Manchester (England) were in for a spectacular treat. The pilot decided mid-flight to take them on an unexpected detour. Instead of sticking to the standard flight path, the quick-thinking pilot of EZY1806 chose to give his passengers a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He took a detour and treat his passengers to a breathtaking view of the Northern Lights. Something they are likely to never forget. Aurelia Borealis is already known to be one of the most beautiful spectacles of nature. This pilot did a 360-degree flyby to ensure that all passengers on the flight could witness the incredible phenomenon.

Naturally, the move left passengers thrilled and one decided to share not just how this pilot went out of his way but also the snaps of the beautiful view. It goes without saying that this particular flight was going to be a memorable one. The Twitter user tweeted, “Big thanks to the EasyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly-by mid-flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights."

People were thrilled to witness the breathtaking view from the snaps that the Twitter user shared. Many reminisced about their own experiences of witnessing the beauty of the Northern Lights. A few even dropped by to share their own pictures of how the phenomenon looks from the sky. A Twitter user wrote, “Wow! These pictures are absolutely fantastic. That pilot should be cheered and awarded for allowing the passengers to see the northern lights after he did a full 360 fly-by."

“Well done. I saw this at sea several years ago while serving in the royal navy off Iceland and the northern isles," another comment read.

A user shared their own snap of the Northern lights and wrote, “How amazing. What a fabulous pilot. I saw them recently on a flight to Arizona. But they weren’t as fab as yours. But I was over the moon to see them. Well done to you."

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are a natural phenomenon caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field. The colorful lights can be seen in regions close to the Earth’s magnetic poles.

