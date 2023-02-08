Pizza, hamburgers, fries and any kind of fast food are said to be unhealthy while following a fitness regime, but this personal trainer has proved otherwise. Identified to be Ryan Mercer, the man is reported to have lost weight even after devouring about 10 slices of pizza every day for a month, as per LadBible. The 34-year-old man gulped down pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well. However, Ryan claims that despite his pizza diet he has managed to become more ripped than he was before beginning his weight loss challenge.

Reportedly, the personal trainer aimed to showcase that fat loss isn’t restricted to the calorie intake of a person. According to Ryan, people don’t need to stop themselves from eating their favourite food to get results. “We don’t have to restrict our favourite foods to get results and I also wanted to encourage more people to prepare their own food," he said.

Along with the pizza intake, Ryan carefully added a healthy protein intake and about a 7:10 ratio of fruits and vegetables to his diet each day. His challenge also prompted him to plan out his eating habit to fall within a calorie limit range to achieve the desired result. “Additionally, I spent around £2 or £3 per day on snacks," he added. Notably, the difficult part of his weight loss challenge wasn’t to hit the gym but to prepare his meal. Pizza is Ryan’s all-time favourite food time and he enjoyed relishing it throughout the month. But he seemingly made to include different types of pizzas to give his diet some variations. Everything that the trainer ate was home-cooked. The meals cost him around £6 (approximately Rs. 600) each day. “I home-cooked everything. The estimated daily cost was around £ 6 a day for two pitta pizzas, one dough-based pizza, and three side salads," he explained.

By the end of the month, Ryan managed to become leaner and also gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of his fitness regime on social media. Reportedly, the video reveal has raked up over 2 million views leaving the internet divided. “I’ve had some negative comments, some very funny ones, and of course some positive feedback," he said of the response from people. While the process was a success in his case, Ryan suggests others be cautioned highlighting everyone is different. Ryan lost around 7.7 pounds (approximately 3 and a half Kg) during his diet over 30 days.

