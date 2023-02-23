Step aside generic “Now Hiring" signs, this family-owned Pizza shop, Santino’s Pizzeria, from Ohio is taking a rather unusual take on asking for help. Ever since layoffs have been hitting companies around the globe, people have been looking for better ways to hire reliable workers. This eatery was done getting unreliable workers. So, they chose to put out a blunt advertisement about what their next employee should be like. The advertisement for help hanging outside the eatery read, “Now hiring: non-stupid people." The all-caps banner hung outside its Columbus storefront a few months ago was nothing but a joke, according to local news outlet WSYX. However, since its photo started circulating around the internet, the sign is now raising eyebrows.

Jayden Dunigan, whose family owns the restaurant, told the news portal “It’s more humour than anything. It wasn’t meant to target anyone like that or be rude." Working in her parents’ shop for years, she had first handed witnessed them trying to find good help and how difficult it has been. This was a huge reason for her family to put that sign in front of their eatery. “A lot of people we’ve hired just don’t want to work. There is no work ethic behind them, so that’s the meaning behind the ‘Non-stupid’."

This sign has had quite some strong reactions. Going as far as someone ordering a huge number of pizzas only for it to turn out to be a fake order. Jayden Dunigan explained that someone called to place a fake order of over $100 (over Rs 8,000) on a Thursday night. An order, of about 10 pizzas, was prepared. But the customer called back and talked down to one of the employees and cancelled it. Jayden said, “It was about 10 pizzas. We made the order, he called back, and he talked down to one of our employees. He said our pizza sucks, and he’s cancelling the order." She added, “Since we don’t enjoy wasting food here, we always think that someone else in need can enjoy the food."

However, it is not all bad for the restaurant. Jayden Dunigan also revealed that the sign has been up for about two months, and it has helped them to get more customers than before. Seems like people want to grab a slice of pizza from a place that hires “non-stupid" people and maybe even drop an application.

