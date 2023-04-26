Pizza Topped With Mango Slices, Anybody? Foodies Call It An 'Insult' To King Of Fruits

How much bizarre is too much bizarre? There is no end to the ultimate bizarre food combinations. Fusion recipes have been the rage on social media for quite some time now. People experiment with different food items and flavours to create something new (read: not always good). In some cases, the combo can be a hit. More often, the Internet comes up with weird recipes that leave users disgusted. The latest to join this long list of revolting food combos is mango pizza. Your eyes are fine, don’t worry. An eatery is actually offering the item in Mumbai. Intrigued about how the combination is created? Just take a look at the video shared by an Instagram account.

The clip shows the making of the mango pizza. The food blogger goes on to say that the pizza is not “weird" since the makers have combined the food properly. Take a look at the video of the mango pizza.

Advertisement

Instagram users, on the other hand, were unimpressed by the food. Many called it an insult to the ‘king of fruits’. “That’s an insult to mango …and why not eat proper pizza only if you want to eat …" an account wrote.

“Kaliyug hai kuch bhi ho skta hai aajkal (anything can happen in Kalyug)," another commented.

Some called the recipe a way to “offend both Italians and Indians."

“Ab kya sara mango ka karoge kya (What will you do with the leftover mangoes?)" an individual asked.

“Mango ke saath ye atyachaar main nahi dekh sakti (I cannot see mangoes being tortured in this way)," another joked.

This is not the only bizarre food combo featuring mangoes that have grabbed attention. Earlier, a video of mango pani puri had left Instagram users feeling queasy. Interestingly, the clip was shared by the same account that uploaded the mango pizza video.

Advertisement

The clip featured a stall owner adding a mixture of mango juice and water to some pani puris.

Advertisement

Mangoes are one of the most delightful things about summer. But it seems that social media users are unable to stop themselves from creating bizarre combos featuring the “king of fruits". Previously, a clip of aamras dosa had enraged Instagram users. A stall owner was seen adding aamras and cheese to the dosa batter and then frying it.

“It’s mango season then how can we miss this… Please try it once at your own risk," an account wrote while sharing the clip.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here