Places To Should Avoid At All Costs When You Visit Nepal Next

Nepal is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit for a weekend getaway. From the majestic mountains to the lush green national parks and the magnificent temples, Nepal provides you with a picturesque vista to cherish for a lifetime. Not to forget, the Land of the Mountains provides ample opportunity to delve into adventures like skiing, paragliding, and biking. However, even though Nepal is considered one of the best travel destinations, some places within the country should be avoided if you are planning to embark on a trip here.

According to the popular question-and-answer online platform Quora, some users have warned readers about certain places in Nepal that tourists should not visit. A Quora user named Varsha Lakshmi shared her experience of her visit to Nepal in 2016. The woman revealed that she stayed in the place for nearly 29 days and roamed in the famous tourist spots, including Pokhara, Kathmandu, Lumbini, and Janakpur.

She recounted that during her stay, she heard that certain shady places in Kathmandu are unsafe at night. These regions are notoriously famous for prostitution and the sale of drugs. Apart from that, the public transport and roads in these areas are also not suitable for tourists, wrote the Quora user.

Another user who goes by the name, The Seeker, also alerts visitors to avoid going to Thamel in Nepal. According to him, “One should never go to the bars and clubs there. All this is more in Kathmandu. There the girls will sit with you and ask you to order liquor. Each peg will cost you Rs 700-800."

The Quora user warns that if someone falls into the trap of these women at the bars, they are going to lose thousands of rupees, rendering them cashless in the foreign city. Further, if the Nepalese police catch the tourist engaged in something illegal, they will ask the person to pay a hefty fine, call the accused’s family members, harass them and then let them go. “There is no problem if you just visit Nepal. Pokhara is very nice. Go there but don’t get trapped in any wrongdoing. Especially in the bars in Thamel," warns the user.

