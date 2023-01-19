Plain White T's 'Melodious' Surprise to 8-Year-Old Cancer Patient Leaves Internet in Happy Tears

In a heartwarming instance, music band Plain White T’s singer Tom Higgenson recently surprised a young cancer patient namely Delilah by paying her a visit in the hospital room. Besides meeting her, Higgenson also delivered a special performance just for the kid. Seemingly, Delilah loves listening to Plain White T’s songs every day since her four-year-long treatment for cancer began. On Tuesday, the band’s official Instagram profile posted a video of the young patient just hanging in her hospital bed, when her parents show Delilah a video made by Higgenson.

“What’s up Delilah, it’s Tom from Plain White T’s. I hear you’re a big fan of our song, ‘Hey There Delilah,’ so I figured I would play it for you right now," says Higgenson before strumming the guitar to begin the song. However, he suddenly takes a halt looks at the camera, and adds, “Actually, you know what? I got a better idea." In the very next moment, Higgenson enters Delilah’s hospital room and the former is taken aback by the beautiful surprise.

He strolls inside, strumming the guitar, and immediately begins to play ‘Het There Delilah’ as the young patient keeps her mouth open in utter surprise and amazement. The contagious smile only grows wider when everyone inside the room joins the singer including the doctors and her parents. The heart-warming clip ends with the band’s singer giving the young patient a warm hug. While sharing the clip the official band page of Plain White T’s wrote, “Delilah has been fighting cancer for over 4 years. During her cancer treatments, Delilah’s favorite song has been “Hey There Delilah" by Plain White T’s. Today we surprised her with her dream performance at the hospital with her favourite song & singer Tom Higgenson. This is wholesome." Watch the video here:

With thousands of likes, the video has amassed over two lakh views on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of users was moved by watching the clip and prayed for Delilah’s quick recovery. A user wrote, “Heartwarming video. Wish Delilah a full and complete recovery. God bless," another added, “To kindness and love, the thing we need most." One more joined, “I already loved this song…but now I have an entirely new appreciation for it." Meanwhile, a user commented, “This is the sweetest thing we are all praying for you Delilah. Get well soon young lady."

Did the clip melt your heart as well?

