Planning To Invite Gigi Hadid For An Event? Make Sure You Have Chutney On Menu

Gigi Hadid has been in the spotlight ever since she arrived in India for the launch ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC). After attending the star-studded event, the American model decided to explore the world of Indian culture and food in Mumbai. Gigi documented her first trip to India through various social media posts and a huge part of it is the delectable desi food. In one of her recent posts, she reaffirmed her love for chutneys. She was impressed with the “chutney choices" she got during Ambani’s event and captioned the photo as, “If events doesn’t have cutney options, I’m not going anymore."

For those who don’t know, the 27-year-old is incredibly fond of chutneys and spices which were also her companions during pregnancy. Not just chutneys, Gigi also treated her taste buds with some fresh coconut water on the streets of Mumbai. The Hollywood star took to the lanes of Mumbai with minimum security as she channelised her touristy side along with the team.

Earlier, Gigi Hadid swooned the fans with her white and gold saree look as she attended the grand two-day event. She shared the stage with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan at the event which irked a controversy surrounding her after Varun planted a kiss on her cheek. However, Varun cleared the air around the row confirming that the act of kissing was staged. Gigi, on the other hand, lent her support to Varun Dhawan by sharing the dance video and stating that he made her “Bollywood dreams come true."

She also shared a heartwarming post on social media sharing her experience at NMACC. It read, “Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of NMACC India! It was an honor to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India. After seeing the opening nights of “The Great Indian Musical" and “India in Fashion" exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

NMACC was inaugurated on Friday at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Other than Gigi, the guest list had more popular names from Hollywood including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and Nick Jonas. The event also saw who’s who from the Indian entertainment industry including stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and more.

