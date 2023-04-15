Playing With Sculpted Liquid In Augmented Reality Can Be Addictive; Watch Here

Augmented reality (AR) is blurring the lines between the virtual and real world in the most creative manner. If you’re someone who thinks playing with Legos and slime is a therapeutic experience, then toying with sculpted water in AR is sure to impress you. Unlike virtual reality (VR), which completely changes the user’s real-world environment, AR seamlessly blends with the physical world but also alters the user’s perception. This combination of mixed realities provides a creative interface. Just like this video, where the user is playing with sculpted water. From molding the liquid in strange shapes to drawing circles and wavy structures, this scientific technology enables the user to toy with the liquid as they want. Take a look at the video here:

Many well-known companies have used AR technology to offer something creative to their user base. Previously, Snapchat launched true AR glasses and lenses that allowed users to connect and play games together without sharing the same physical space. The company partnered with Lego for the AR update, which allowed users to build a Lego model in AR together, from different locations, online. A demonstration video showcases how users were able to add parts, animations, and effects in real time.

Not only playing games but viewers might also learn and acquire new skills using AR. A LinkedIn user, Martin Harbech, who is fascinated with AR, months ago shared how the technology can make it possible for learners to use this immersive interface to hone skills in the metaverse. The user explained how their innovation that’s in work will allow people to use AR tools to polish their skills simply by putting on AR glasses.

“Our innovations will unlock new ways of learning," stated the user. A demonstration video of how people can learn drums was also used to support the claim. This can even be extended to the world of medical sciences where people can learn complex surgeries. He wrote, “A pioneering virtual reality surgical training company, OSSO VR, has already delivered almost 30,000 virtual training sessions… and a UCLA study found that their platform can improve surgical performance by an incredible 230%." The possibilities appear to be endless.

