Plus-Size Influencer Recreates Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’, Internet Lauds Her Confidence

Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Pathaan has sparked several controversies ever since it was released. Despite all of this, individuals are enjoying recreating Deepika Padukone’s dance moves from the peppy track. Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar, an influencer who recreated the blockbuster song, stunned the viewers with her unapologetically dance video to the song in a recent video.

In the viral clip, Tanvi can be seen flaunting her purple bikini with a blue sarong look that pretty much resembles Deepika’s outfit from the song. She goes on to perfectly nail the steps of the song, making it look simple.

The video was shared along with a caption that read, “Be Besharam. If doing what you love, wearing what you like and living the life you want make you “Besharam" in someone’s eyes, it’s absolutely fine. We’re entering 2023 and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF."

Advertisement

The video that was shared four days ago has now gone viral with over 8 lakh 95 thousand views, over 58,000 likes and a flood of positive comments on appreciating her for self-confidence and also for promoting body positivity.

A user commented, “This is what we call - Representation. What Bollywood couldn’t show in eternity I see in this reel.“ Another user wrote, “So refreshing to see self-love and acceptance at your level…..I don’t think people, in general, are even half as comfortable in their own skin…… it is lovely." Another comment read. “Seriously you inspired many girls how to love yourself and you look soo fab in this and your confidence is next level, love the way you dance ."

Advertisement

Shilpa Rao sang Besharam Rang, which was composed by Vishal & Shekhar. On YouTube, it has accumulated over 163 million views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here