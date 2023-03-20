Home » Buzz » Police in Melbourne Fine a Woman $740 For Driving 'Half a Car'

Police in Melbourne Fine a Woman $740 For Driving 'Half a Car'

Police in Melbourne’s western suburbs were puzzled after witnessing a car that appeared to be missing half of its front end. Officers were on patrol in Sunshine North on Saturday around 3.30pm when a 2022 Hyundai Palisade drove by, creating quite a spectacle.

Police in Melbourne's western suburbs were puzzled after witnessing a car that appeared to be missing half of its front end. (Credits: Facebook)
Police in Melbourne’s western suburbs were puzzled after witnessing a car that appeared to be missing half of its front end. Officers were on patrol in Sunshine North on Saturday around 3.30pm when a 2022 Hyundai Palisade drove by, creating quite a spectacle. The 41-year-old woman behind the wheel appeared unconcerned about her car’s lack of a windscreen, back window, or panels to cover the engine. On Wednesday, police issued a defect notice to the Brighton woman, warning her that the vehicle was unsafe and instructing her not to drive it.

However, unconcerned about the danger-wagon, the woman hopped behind the wheel for a leisurely Saturday afternoon cruise. The woman was fined again, this time $740 and three demerit points for driving a light vehicle in violation of a major defect notice.

Victoria Police posted photos of the rogue vehicle online, along with a checklist that read:

“Checklist before leaving the house: Keys? Check. Wallet? Check. Front end of the car? Blank."

The police statement added: “Officers couldn’t believe their eyes when this vehicle drove past them on McIntyre Road in Sunshine North on Saturday. The driver had already been issued with a defect notice by police on Wednesday, warned it was unsafe and not to drive it.

The statement further stated “She was issued with another fine, this time for using a light vehicle in breach of a major defect notice, which will cost her $740 plus earning herself three demerit points".

