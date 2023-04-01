Pope Francis Vs Elon Musk, Who Wore Puffer Jacket Better? Billionaire Shares Verdict

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to the spotlight, and he knows exactly how to keep the internet talking. The tech billionaire recently caused a stir on Twitter when he posted a photo of himself in a white puffer jacket, similar to the one worn by Pope Francis in a viral AI-generated image. Here’s the thing, Musk’s photo is also AI-generated, and in a tweet that followed the snap, he shared a cheeky remark: “Just borrowed my friend’s jacket wdyt?" The snap shows Musk wearing a sleek white puffer jacket. Unlike the Pope’s ensemble, this one was opened from the front. And Musk was seen sporting a golden medallion along with the fit.

While some Twitter users were quick to wonder if this was a real image or something created using AI tools like Midjourney, others were more focused on Musk’s sense of humor and his ability to keep things interesting on social media. Musk’s tweet quickly went viral, and most people couldn’t get enough of the tech mogul’s wit and charm.

“The Pope wore it better," wrote a user, and Elon Musk agreed.

Another commented: “You clearly shop at the same store as Pope." sharing the snap of Pope Francis in the white puffer jacket.

“His rockets aren’t the only thing that’s fly," wrote another user.

A tweet read, “Is this image entirely fake or just super heavily edited?"

For those wondering how this puffer jacket AI-images became a thing, it might help to catch up on how Pope Francis has become a sensation on social media for his unconventional fashion sense. A photograph of the Pontiff wearing a large white puffer jacket has gone viral on Twitter and has been hailed by many for his stylish and hip look. However, there’s a twist. It turns out that the photo is not real, but was generated by an AI application called Midjourney. The photo was originally shared on a subreddit before it started circulating on social media. Despite being a digitally created image, the picture has created a buzz on Twitter, with both fashion lovers and the general public praising Pope Francis’s puffer jacket look. A tweet featuring the image read, “The boys in Brooklyn could only hope for this level of drip."

Social media users have utilized the social media platform to express their admiration for the Pope’s attire, with some even making humorous wordplays to convey their thoughts. Some users found it hard to believe that the image was created using AI, as it appeared to be an authentic photograph.

