Just a day after a pornographic clip was played on the TV screens of Patna Railway station, adult film star Kendra shared a cryptic post on Twitter. On Monday evening, Kendra dropped a picture of herself alongside the caption “India". For the hashtag, she wrote, “Bihar Railway Station." As soon as her tweet surfaced online, viewers were quick to speculate that she was referencing the heated adult film controversy that reportedly took place on Sunday at about 9.30 am. According to India Today, the commuters were shocked after an adult movie was played on multiple TV screens instead of advertisements.

Blurred visuals of the disgraceful incident quickly went viral on Twitter. It is reported that the movie continued to play for about 3 minutes before it was taken down. Commuters have filed multiple complaints with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). Amidst the controversy, the tweet shared by Kendra has gained massive traction on the micro-blogging site. It has been viewed by more than five lakh people online.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Dutta Communication, the agency responsible for placing ads on TV screens, reported India Today. The agency has been levied with charges under section 145 of the Railway Act. It is also revealed that the contract which entrusts the agency for running advertisements on the installed TV screens has already been terminated. The company is now blacklisted.

Previously, a misleading message that popped on the display board of the Worlli-bound road in Mumbai was also probed by officials. A technical glitch flashed the message, “Smoke week every day" and the commuters and drivers who read the message quickly recorded it and shared the message on social media.

At that time, it was reported that the LED board was stationed nearby the junction from Haji Ali dargah that leads to the Worli Naka junction. The joint commissioner of traffic, Pravind Padwal, confirmed that the faulty message was flashed owing to a technical glitch. The IT team was quickly informed about the incident and the display board was turned off temporarily.

