Portuguese Actress Lost Her Luggage at Airport, Here’s How a Stranger Came to Her Rescue

Travelling to a new country can be quite hectic and losing your luggage in the process is an absolute nightmare. Luxembourg-born Portuguese actress, Hana Sofia Lopes found herself starring in that nightmare after she landed in New York City. Seven days after calling the airlines to help her find her luggage, she still had no clue what to do next, reported CNN. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight. No shoes. No brush for my hair. No makeup. No socks. Nothing. Just me and my handbag," she said.

She was supposed to travel to Canada, where she was due to attend a prestigious industry event. It was not just any event, the actress was supposed to meet film legends and Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. And that perfect outfit she had planned, now seemed to be lost forever. Naturally, Hana Sofia sought a Plan B and brought a last-minute dress in New York, before boarding a flight to Canada.

After landing in Montreal, Hana Sofia’s goal was to raise her luggage complaint in person at the airline information desk. Her frustration manifested into tears as she narrated the incident to Azalia Claudine Becerril Angulo, a part time airport worker in her mid-20s. Recalling the incident, Azalia said, “I wanted to help her. Normally, people are rude and they’re very aggressive. She was different."

As Hana Sofia explained her situation she found Azalia was a professional make-up artist. Azalia agreed to do the her make-up for free to help her out of the sticky situation. The duo formed an unlikely connection when Azalia arrived at Hana Sofia’s hotel the next day. The two women started chatting about their lives as Azalia got to work.

Despite Hana Sofia’s insistence on paying Azalia for her brilliant work, the make-up artist refused. To make the day better, Hana Sofia heard from the airline that same day. Her lost luggage was en route to her Montreal hotel. Turns out Azalia became the real Fairy Godmother to the Fairy Godmother actor.

