‘Possible Only in India’: Video of Man Driving Truck Without Front Wheels Goes Viral

The world of social media never fails to take us by surprise with its content. There are so many videos that sometimes you would find very hard to believe. And now, one such clip has been attracting a lot of attraction lately. A video of a man driving a truck without its front two wheels is going viral on social media. The clip has been shared by a user named Sukhsam Sharma on Instagram.

The truck appears to be completely damaged in this video. Regardless, the driver is seen navigating the vehicle at a speed. Furthermore, one can see that the truck does not have front wheels, but that doesn’t appear to be affecting the driver.

The video amassed over 4 million views as of now. Several social media users were stunned after watching it. One of the users wrote, “Power of an Indian driver." Another user wrote, “This is possible only in India, it is not possible for anyone". One comment read, “Brother, he is desi, you can only see it in India and this happens only here."

Previously, a video taken from the front of a truck shows a bike standing abruptly in the middle of the road and suddenly coming up in front of it. Fortunately, the driver’s attentive skills and quick actions prevented a serious accident and saved the biker and his companion’s lives.

As the video starts, a truck is seen moving forward in its lane on what appears to be a highway. The vehicle abruptly makes a quick right turn at an intersection to avoid colliding with a bike that is seen in the middle of the road. The second truck, on which the camera was installed, also managed to stop on time, avoiding a major accident.

The video garnered over 1 million views as of now.

