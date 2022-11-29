'Power of India': How Bengaluru Airport Staff, Others Helped Flyer Find His Lost Watch

Have you ever lost an item at one of India's busy airports? Did you expect it never to be found again and give up before even searching? One incident narrated by Tryg insurance's Anders Andersen on LinkedIn is likely to flip your outlook on how India handles such situations. It is a heartening story of how Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport authorities helped Andersen retrieve a lost wristwatch that had immense sentimental value for him. Several others have also come forward with their delightful experiences with airport authorities all across India.

Andersen is the Director and Head of Business Technology Enterprise Solutions at Tryg, an insurance company primarily operating in Europe's Scandinavian region. In a recent LinkedIn post, he said that he had accidentally left his watch in one of the X-ray trays at the Bengaluru airport. He only realised that he had misplaced it in the middle of his flight en route to Frankfurt.

The watch, as per Andersen, “was the watch my late grandfather gave me as a birth present, and the watch has massive sentimental value for me." As soon as he noticed the accessory missing, he wrote an email to Kempegowda International Airport and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). He also brought Tryg's local partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), into the loop. However, aware that the airport handled over 16 million passengers annually, he had prepared himself for never finding his priceless article.

“Then the power of India kicked in. Immediately (20 mins) after my mail was sent, the Bengaluru Airport Engagement Centre reached out, followed by a mail from Bengaluru Airport Terminal Lost & Found 14 mins later, and another one from our local partner TCS, all mobilizing to help," Andersen wrote.

However, he still did not want to let his hopes build up, just in case this all ended in disappointment. Yet, on the morning of November 27, he received an email from Bengaluru Airport Terminal Lost & Found. In the email, they said that they had found his watch, which was ready for pickup at the airport.

This is where TCS stepped in. A local representative for the consultancy services firm drove to the airport to collect his watch. Another representative, bound for Denmark, brought the precious wristwatch back to Andersen.

“This was a tiny needle in a huge haystack situation, and I am overwhelmed by the professionalism, effectiveness and cooperation of Bengaluru Airport CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] and the Terminal Lost & Found team. And I am grateful to Tata Group Consultancy Services team for their local assistance and commitment to reunite me with my watch," Andersen said.

He said that this was far and beyond what anyone could reasonably expect, further noting that the incident was a great practical example of “professionalism and process performance scaling with the scope of operations."

The post has so far accrued close to 28,000 reactions and over 800 comments. People responding to Andersen's post are highlighting similar experiences they had at other airports in the country (Pune and Mumbai, for instance).

