A video of a prankster covering the entire kitchen of his parents’ house with peanut butter has gone viral on the internet. Corbin Millet, 19, is a resident of Pennsylvania, according to a New York Post. Millet is popular among his follower on TikTok owing to his prank videos, with the latest one garnering over 38 million views. The TikTok video came with an inline caption that read, “Covering my parent’s kitchen in peanut butter." The prank clip included a before view of the kitchen that consisted of multiple cabinets, a wash basin, a microwave oven, and a modernized stove.

In the next frame, the entire platform and cabinet of the kitchen, even the tiles appeared to be covered in a brown layer of peanut butter. The man’s parents were not happy with his prank. In a subsequent clip shared by the TikToker, his dad can be seen running after Milley, hurling profanities to vent out his frustration.

Many users dropped hilarious responses in the comments section of the clip. As per New York Post, one user wrote, “Part 2 my parents covering my coffin in peanut butter." Another claimed, “I don’t care if there’s a plastic wrap I would change the locks and get a restraining order over this." Meanwhile, a section of the internet also widely criticized the video for the wastage of food. “Bro wasted so much peanut butter," wrote a user.

During an interaction with the portal, Millet addressed the hate that comes his way due to his pranks, but he accepts it’s a part of his work. The man came up with the idea to make his return to TikTok with a big bang after his account was banned. Millet revealed that he used about 28 lbs (approximately 12 kg) of peanut butter to carry out his plan. After getting his parent’s reaction, it took him about 3 to 4 hours to clean the entire kitchen. His father’s reaction was revealed in a video, when talking about how his mother responded, Millet revealed, “She was pissed and left," reported the publication.

He added, “A lot of people are comparing me to Bam Margera, which is amazing to be compared to someone like that so, I think the people are liking my style of videos or else I wouldn’t get this many views all the time." The man has also been reportedly kicked out of the house a couple of times owing to his prankster antics. However, he says that his parents have changed over time after looking at the responses that he generates online.

