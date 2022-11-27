Prateek Kuhad Announces Breakup And Fans Start Pouring Memes on Twitter

Prateek Kuhad, best known for immensely loved tracks like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Cold/Mess, Kasoor and Tum Jab Paas, enjoys a solid following. The singer has always been vocal about his private life as well. However, recently, he announced that he has broken up with his long-time girlfriend. For those who don’t know, Prateek was in a relationship with doctor Niharika Thakur for quite a long time. The singer, as of now, has not revealed the reason of breaking up. While many were sad upon hearing the news, tweeples took full opportunity and bombarded the social media platform with memes.

While some emphasised that now he will write good songs, others shared images. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, Prateek spoke to News18 about the feedback that he has received for the shows so far, his incredible transformation from a shy singer to a full-fledged performer on stage and why music label deals are no more a big thing for independent artistes. Radico Khaitan’s Magic Moments Music Studio announced Prateek’s Indian segment of his world tour, ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ last month. The Cold/Mess hitmaker has so far performed in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Hyderabad.

