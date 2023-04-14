Trends :Drunk PassengerAaliya MirNarmada RiverPushups World RecordHema Malini
Preity Zinta-Keanu Reeves: The Most Bizarre Celebrity Crossovers That Took Twitter By a Storm

Preity Zinta-Keanu Reeves: The Most Bizarre Celebrity Crossovers That Took Twitter By a Storm

Twitter thread which is currently going viral features the most bizarre celebrity crossovers.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 12:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The Most Bizarre Celebrity Crossovers That Took Twitter By a Storm. (Image: Twitter/@irationalised)
The Most Bizarre Celebrity Crossovers That Took Twitter By a Storm. (Image: Twitter/@irationalised)

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral features the most bizarre celebrity crossovers. For those who don’t know, a crossover is when two celebrities come together for a collaboration. It can be anything, maybe a movie, or a song, or an advertisement. Seemed liked Twitter was prepared for this question and has got the most bizarre answers. Did you know Preity Zinta and Keanu Reeves once came together when the Bollywood actress accepted her debut award. Also, once, Niall Horan and Lionel Messi came together.

“Quote/reply with the most random crossover," read the tweet and it has some most bizarre answers. Have a look:

“SRK x Rooney," wrote a Twitter user as they posted a video.

Many people also posted images from the recent NMACC event where American model Gigi Hadid was seen posing with many Bollywood stars.

first published: April 14, 2023, 09:35 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 12:59 IST
