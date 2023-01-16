'Prejudice': Shark Tank India Pitcher Called 'B****' Online, Co-Founder Husband Praised

Hair-dye company Paradyes recently appeared on Shark Tank India and one of the CEOs has been facing online abuse since then. The episode took a dramatic turn when the Sharks started fighting with each other, reported DNA. Paradyes CEO Yushika Jolly, who had appeared on the show with her husband and co-founder Sidhdharth Raghuvanshi, shared on LinkedIn the abuse that she has been facing, while the treatment wasn’t the same when it came to her husband.

“I’m starting to believe that we, as a country, despise women for being assertive and having opinions. In the last 48 hours, I have been called “rude," “smug," “manipulative," “greedy," , “b****" and “unprofessional." Hate messages abound in my DMs, in the comments on my personal page, and even on my brands’ page. I draw attention to the gender prejudice because, in contrast, my husband, who is also the co-founder, is getting praised for his excellent negotiating skills and his smile (which I do agree with)," Jolly wrote in her LinkedIn post.

She also shared that her business acumen was questioned for accepting Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta’s offer over Peyush Bansal’s. “We decided to go with Aman and Vineeta for 2% at that time since we thought they were better suited to our needs. We could have chosen Peyush if we were truly that “greedy"," Jolly wrote in part of her post.

She also spoke about exponential interest in her father’s business, whom she had lost a month after starting Paradyes. As for a positive outcome that came out of her appearance on Shark Tank India, Jolly wrote, “Following our airing, our sales have almost doubled on our website and in a few specific marketplaces. Our website has seen a 20x spike in traffic. Numerous distributors and detailers have contacted us. In the last two days, our Instagram has gained more than 9k followers."

She also detailed some growth of followers on her personal LinkedIn account. “All in all, I believe that being on Shark Tank will change the game for us and cause you to see us much more frequently moving forward," she wrote.

