Presenting Momos Aloo Patty - Now We Have Seen Everything

Many food vloggers have been using social media to showcase their experiences of trying out bizarre and unusual street foods. In a recent video, a food vlogger tried the Momos Aloo Patty. A strange combo, did we hear? Well, the person came up with a similar thought. This trend has seen creative and innovative variations of popular food items like burgers, dosas, pizzas, and more.

A social media user named, Food Pandits shared the video on his Instagram, where he mentioned that the location of the Momos Patty was near the railway station in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Food vloggers trying out unusual and strange food combinations has been a trend for quite some time now. However, even social media users are getting tired of such content.

Some are expressing their disapproval by criticising the vloggers for promoting unhealthy food choices. In response to a video of the content creator trying the Momos Aloo Patty, a user wrote “Insaan ki health ki marne ka poora jugaad," (Arrangement for causing harm to a person’s health) another user added a humorous comment, “Thoda sa ambuja cement daal dete toh or swad aajata," (If a little bit of Ambuja Cement had been added, it would have tasted even better).

A third wrote, “I would like to apologise to aloo patty from my fellow human being for this crime. RIP aloo patty," Meanwhile, another user drew a reference from the popular Indian web series ‘Mirzapur to express their amusement and wrote “Isse dekh ke hi dialogue yaad aata hai Mirzapur ka, (This video reminds me of a dialogue from Mirzapur)."

Despite the mixed reactions, some social media users were curious about the dish and expressed their interest in trying it out. One such user commented, “Ummmm so yum, I wanna have it too, such different concepts you share every time. India is full of talented people"

In contrast to people in Western countries attempting dangerous food challenges on TikTok, individuals in India have gained viral fame for creating unhealthy food items such as Oreo Pakoda, Fanta Maggie, Missal Idli, Mouth Freshener Dosa, Rasgulla Chaat and many others.

