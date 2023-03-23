Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, seems to have been completely taken over by the Naatu Naatu fever. After sharing several viral videos of the Oscar-winning song and giving a glance of himself taking dance lessons from RRR star Ram Charan, Anand Mahindra has, this time, shared the “real evidence" of MM Keeravaani’s Naatu Naatu being a “global phenomenon." While the whole world is still putting its efforts to ace Naatu Naatu’s hook steps by copying Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, Anand Mahindra has now shared a video of a puppet truly nailing the foot-tapping number.

And why not? After all the craze around the song doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon. And the business mogul is here to prove the same. Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra referred to his multiple Naatu Naatu-special posts and wrote: “Ok. One last tweet, I promise, about Naatu Naatu. But couldn’t resist this one. Real evidence of it being a global phenomenon since it now has the whole world on its ‘strings’." The video opens with a marionettist controlling a puppet, with a deer head and making it dance to the hit track.

The best part of the video is that the puppeteer herself is grooving to the tunes of Naatu Naatu, as she controls the puppet. Expectedly, the post garnered a barrage of comments, with many claiming one can’t truly have enough of the euphoric track. One user wrote, “You can never have enough tweets about Naatu Naatu."

A few claimed that they feel proud of the world dancing to the tunes of Naatu Naatu. A user wrote, “Sure this one is irresistible Sir and it feels proud to see Naatu Naatu is bonding everyone across the world truly like India logo."

Last month, Anand Mahindra shared a video of himself learning the hook step from RRR actor Ram Charan. Ahead of the Oscars, Mahindra also wished the RRR team all the luck. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the Hyderabad E-Prix was getting lessons from Ram Charan on the basic Naatu Naatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!"

So far, the video has been played more than two million times and has garnered over 75 thousand likes.

