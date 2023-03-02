'Pretzel Shaped Fried Waffles': Pakistani Restaurant's Description of Jalebi Has Desis Amused

Jalebi is one of the most popular Indian sweets. It is also served in parts of Afghanistan and Africa. With this, cultural appropriation of food has become a common phenomenon. Sometimes, dosa is called ‘crepes’ and papas is called ‘Asian nachos.’ In another such incident, ‘garam jalebi’ has been described as “mysterious crispy pretzel." Booker winner Daisy Rockwell took to her official Twitter handle and shared a Pakistani restaurant’s menu that defined jalebis as a “Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles soaked in rose water syrup."

She has described it as “ultimate description of jalebi." The menu also includes other delicacies like “Gulab Jamon."

The image has now gone viral with over 83K views. “The descriptions in general are vastly superior to the usual stuff on menus. I would like to eat there!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “That’s probably as close as one could get with western references. Not an easy task given that the shape of jalebi is a standard on its own in language. Thank you for sharing. Makes you smile for sure."

Meanwhile, earlier, a restaurant in Malaysia called the Desi “papad" by the name of “Asian nachos". A snap of the menu was shared by a Twitter user going by Samantha, who wrote, “A culinary crime has been committed." That’s one way to offend two communities at once. A Twitter user dug up the name of the restaurant. It’s called ‘Snitch by the Thieves’ and is located in Malaysia. It’s priced at 27 Malaysian ringgits, which comes to around Rs 500.

