It is true that islands can be bought in any part of the world if you have sufficient money. Islands are being bought and sold all over the world these days, and in some areas, islands are also being given on rent. Buying an island is just like buying a house, just choose the island of your choice and settle down there by paying the price.

Buying an island is not as expensive as we think. Sometimes it is available for just 1 lakh US dollars or nearly Rs 82 lakh, according to Private Islands Inc, an online platform which caters to the customers looking for buying or renting an island.

Usually, rich people buy a deserted and remote island to spend their holidays. The island becomes their private property which they can use as per their convenience.

Advertisement

Island prices vary according to location. For example, islands are available at cheap rates in Central America, whereas in Europe prices increase dramatically. Hence, it is not easy to buy an island in areas like the Bahamas and French Polynesia.

The average price of an island in London is seven and a half million dollars i.e. about Rs 5.36 crore. Here the price of an island is 9.7 lakh dollars or nearly about Rs 6.93 crore rupees.

Best deals are available in Central America, Scotland, Ireland, Sweden and Canada. Like the realty sector, brokers are also involved in selling and buying islands. Sometimes the price of an island can be as expensive as $5 million.

Buying an island is not very difficult. It can be understood with an example of a German citizen who bought a 16-acre island in Nova Scotia, Canada. Its cost was 60 thousand dollars.

Many companies also sell islands online. For example, Rangyai Island near Thailand is available for sale. Its price has been quoted as $160 million. It is located in the east of Phuket Island. This area is very famous among tourists. It is the biggest island in this area, so its cost is also high. Rangyai Island, spread over 110 acres, comes with a power supply and mobile connectivity. It is only 20 minutes away from Phuket International Airport. From the nearest city, it can be reached by boat in just 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Another such island is the Island of Patroklos in Greece. Spread over 643 acres, the island of Patroklos is close to Athens. There is also cultivable land here.

Advertisement

Many celebrities from around the world also buy islands. Many Hollywood celebrities have their own private islands in different parts of the world. Many celebrities from India also have their own islands, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Mika and Jacqueline Fernandez. Shah Rukh has bought a private island near Dubai for $700 million.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here