'Pride, Diva': Fans Are All Praise For Deepika Padukone After Being Asked to Caption Her Oscar Picture

Dressed in a stunning black gown, actress Deepika Padukone’s appearance at the Oscars stage was indeed a very proud moment for the entire nation. What followed after was the social media frenzy that the actress managed to create with her flawless look. Amid all of this, a Twitter user shared an unseen image of Deepika Padukone from Oscars 2023 and asked her fans to caption it. The image is a close up shot of the actress while she is sitting at the award ceremony.

“Caption this," read the text right above the image. Have a look:

While few are in complete awe of the actress, others are coming up with some sarcastic comments. “I didn’t really call it a banger on stage… did I?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “When they announce #NEETPG2023 results in record 9 days and take 9 months for counselling." One person wrote, “Beauty with Heart. The way she

@deepikapadukone delivered her speech is Amazing and smiling in between her speech to give the audience, enough time to react also tells she is Beauty with Brains as well."

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, a fan shared a fascinating video edit showcasing Deepika Padukone’s seamless transformation from her debut Bollywood film, ‘Om Shanti Om’ to her appearance at the Oscars. The video celebrated how Deepika has maintained her stunning beauty since she entered the industry. However, when the fan added the comment “The way Deepika Padukone refuses to age", it triggered a severe backlash on Twitter. Many users criticised the fan for perpetuating harmful beauty standards that link a woman’s worth to her age and for attempting to bring outdated beliefs about women’s beauty disintegrating in their 30s into the modern world. The comment was deemed inappropriate and insensitive.

