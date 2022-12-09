Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Met on Instagram, Twitter Hails 'True Millennial' Love Story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries has sparked fierce controversy on social media platforms. In the midst of it all, however, a story of Harry and Meghan’s meet-cute has been going viral and it’s the most millennial thing you can think of. It began where every Gen Z and late-millennial’s love story begins: Instagram. One might argue it’s not absolutely current, though, because it happened in the age when people were still using the dog-ear Snapchat filter. Yes, Snapchat had a role to play too.

“I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of them, like a Snapchat…" Harry explained while Meghan giggled. She had on the aforementioned Snapchat filter with the dog ears. “That was what he saw of me," she joked. “That was the first thing."

“I was like, ‘Who is that?'" Harry joked. “That’s ridiculous."

“This is good for the introverts : that Harry & Meghan met on Instagram- while Harry was scrolling through his feed. Omo. Love will find you wherever you are," a Twitter user wrote.

“harry and meghan met when he saw her pic on a friend’s instagram?????? all my friends need to go post my last fire posts to their story RIGHT NOW. on judgment day god will ask what you did to help me specifically find love [sic]," another user joked.

“Prince Harry and Meghan met on Instagram in true millennial fashion," one user said. “Harry and Meghan met on Instagram. Keep posting," quipped another.

Love does work in mysterious ways!

