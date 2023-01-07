Home » BUZZ » Prince Harry Trolled After Revealing He Had 'Frostbitten Penis' at William-Kate's Wedding

Prince Harry Trolled After Revealing He Had 'Frostbitten Penis' at William-Kate's Wedding

TMI? Prince Harry is getting trolled online after revealing his penis was frostbitten during Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 15:40 IST

Prince William and Kate Middleton walk up the aisle, followed by Prince Harry and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton, after their wedding ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. (Credits: Reuters)
Prince William and Kate Middleton walk up the aisle, followed by Prince Harry and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton, after their wedding ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. (Credits: Reuters)

One of the (less important) revelations made by Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ includes the fact that he had a frostbitten penis during his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. He said that he was suffering from it after an expedition to the North Pole in 2011, reported Page Six. The Arctic walk was for charity purposes and it raised £2 million for the Walking With the Wounded. He was joined by four former servicemen who were injured in Afghanistan and cracked ice had happened to delay their flight.

Harry said that his “Pa" was very sympathetic over his frostbitten ears and cheeks. He added that he didn’t want to overshare about his penis but he did mention that he found out that it was also frostbitten after coming home. Twitter is nevertheless calling the TMI alert.

“As someone who’s had a frostbitten penis at SEVERAL weddings, I hope this can open a larger conversation. Thank you Prince Harry," quipped one Twitter user. “Everything I’ve learned about Prince Harry’s frostbitten penis I’ve learned against my will," said another. “Prince Harry won’t see your jokey tweets but your friends who have attended their brother/heir to the british throne’s wedding with a frostbitten penis will," reads one tweet.

Harry also made several other revelations on subjects ranging from his military duty in Afghanistan when he killed 25 people, to his personal relationships and about losing his virginity.

