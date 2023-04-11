Kate Middleton Makes Bold Statement With Red Nail Polish On Easter Sunday

The British royal family celebrated Easter at Windsor Castle. The ceremony marked the first time that Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the holiday church services as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate wore an electric blue coat dress and looked stunning during the Easter Sunday service. But, one minor detail of her appearance caused a stir among royal watchers. The Princess of Wales sported red nail polish at the event. Kate’s daring red manicure came as a surprise since she typically favours neutral shades or no nail polish at all.

Twitter users were left divided by Kate’s nail paint. One user wrote, “They almost shredded Meghan to pieces when she wore black nail polish, but they cheered and they bragged about Kate Middleton wearing red nail polish yesterday, Easter Sunday. Are the British, the Royal Family, and their tabloids haters and racists?"

“Kate Middleton wearing red nail polish. Accompanying the new times, modernising and innovating, is important and the nobility will not become less noble, but more inserted in the transformations," another individual commented.

Some slammed the double standards of the royal watchers regarding Kate and Meghan Markle. Notably, Markle faced flak for wearing dark nail colour at the British Fashion Awards in 2018. “Meghan was slaughtered for “breaking protocol" just for wearing nail polish that wasn’t pink. Now here is Kate Middleton wearing red nail polish, will we be told of how bold and daring this is?"

In case you missed it, Meghan Markle defied the unspoken royal fashion protocol by wearing black nail polish during her appearance at the British Fashion Awards. At the event, the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Prince Archie and presented the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, while wearing a one-shoulder gown matching the shade of her nail paint. Some experts at the time claimed that her choice of nail colour broke a longstanding rule of the Queen regarding coloured nail polish, which the late monarch reportedly considered “vulgar."

It is widely believed that Queen Elizabeth II did not approve of colourful nail polish. While bright colours are not prohibited for members of the royal family, it is more common for them to wear nude tones for official engagements.

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her bright outfits, but when it came to her nails, she preferred neutral tones and was often associated with Essie’s “Ballet Slippers" shade.

