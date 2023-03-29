Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast and made some explosive revelations about Bollywood as well as her personal life. However, an erroneous statement about Telugu film ‘RRR’ has landed her in soup on social media. On the podcast, when the interviewer mistakenly called ‘RRR’ a Bollywood film, Priyanka said that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is a Tamil film.

As per a Times of India report, Priyanka went on calling ‘RRR’ a Tamil film throughout the interview. She has time and again expressed her support for the film, attended its screening in the US, gave it a shoutout on social media, and even hosted Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her Los Angeles residence. Her mistake during the interview has spurred both memes and criticism on Twitter.

Advertisement

Dax compared Bollywood to 1950s Hollywood when a handful of big stars and big studios controlled the entire industry. Priyanka agreed to an extent but argued that Bollywood has evolved now. “Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…" She said, when Dax interrupted her and cited RRR as an example. “That’s a Tamil movie by the way," Priyanka responde. “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers," she said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here