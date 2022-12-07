Professional Freediver Rescued After Blacking Out in Attempt To Break World’s Deepest Dive Record

Freediving is a sport or activity of diving underwater without the use of breathing apparatus. The divers hold their breath until they reach the surface of the sea instead of using an air tank. However, it’s as dangerous as it sounds! Recently, a professional freediver blacked out underwater in an attempt to break the world record for the deepest dive. Reportedly, he lost consciousness due to low oxygen pressure underwater.

Miguel Lozano, a freediving entrepreneur from Barcelona, Spain, realised that he was lucky to be alive after the ‘brave’ attempt in Roatan, Honduras in May 2018. According to the NY Post, he expressed how he felt dejected at first but was thankful for escaping from the near-death experience. “Once I woke up on the platform with an oxygen mask on my face and all the rescue team on top of me, I first felt dejected, as I knew I didn’t make the record — but also [I had] a feeling of sheer relief that I had escaped with my life," he said.

In the video shared by the freediver, Lozano could be seen losing consciousness while the rescue team acted immediately to give him oxygen and pull him back to the surface. Meanwhile, he added how divers hide such accidents to avoid getting a “bad image" in front of the public. “We usually try to hide accidents in Freediving to avoid giving a bad image and bring freediving closer to the general public. Blackout rarely occurs, but when it happens, as part of our sport and with the appropriate protocols, as you can see in the video (as it would happen in other sports like climbing) I had no consequences," Lozano wrote in his Instagram post.

He remarked about how his pregnant wife and daughter didn’t know what happened to him until the next day when he already went through checks and recovered. Meanwhile, he is still hopeful to take the record-breaking challenge once again. “I’m looking forward to competing again and training myself, and then we’ll think about attempting the world record again," Lozano said.

The 43-year-old freediver had attempted the dive twice before, once in the Bahamas and once in Bali, Indonesia. While the target depth was 125 metres, he made it to 122 and 123 metres in the past, stated the reports.

