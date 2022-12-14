Professor Asks Students to Make Memes About Their Class And The Results Are Hilarious

A professor recently took his last lecture and asked students to create memes about the class. This comes in as memes have become a crucial part of the internet culture. They help break barriers, and understand complex issues in a light manner. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the professor explained that she took the last session of Critical Internet Studies class and so asked students to make a meme about class. “I learned what stuck/resonated w them, and that many of them might be reading this tweet. I present to you my course meme summary (shared with students’ permission)," he wrote.

Sulafa Zidani is a professor at MIT’s Comparative Media Studies/Writing department. The memes ranged from students’ own struggles to breaking down the complexities of several topics. Have a look at the responses:

In a follow-up tweet, Zidani mentioned that this was a non-graded assignment. The aim was to spark a conversation with her students about their course.

“favorite readings, most important topics, how to make a great class community, deadlines to change, a fun course evaluation exercise if you will. Students feedback will help me create next iteration of this class. Thanks always to my student," she wrote.

