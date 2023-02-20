A Pakistani woman got engaged to an Indian man and what better way to ring in the celebrations than with a ‘Main Hoon Na’ reference? The couple chose to have a cake for the engagement that not only looks scrumptious, but also carries a message of love and peace between the neighbouring countries. The message on the couple’s engagement cake reads, “#Project Milaap Begins". It was shared by the woman’s sister Mishal on Twitter.

“My sister just got engaged to her Indian boyfriend so you know we had to address the elephant in the room somehow," Mishal wrote in the caption. For the uninitiated, Project Milaap is a programme in ‘Mai Hoon Na’ designed to promote friendship between India and Pakistan, which Raghavan (played by Suniel Shetty) is set to disrupt. He ultimately loses to Major Ram (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and dies.

Evidently, the tweet has thrown open doors to a lot of interest in cross-border… “situationships", at the very least.

As far as geopolitical jokes are concerned, recently, a Bangladeshi-origin and Pakistani-origin couple named their kid India and their rationale behind the decision left the Internet in splits. Omar Esa, a popular nasheed singer, took to Facebook to share a hilarious photo of him and his wife with their kid lying between them.

“Well now this little guy is used to this sleeping arrangement and always ends up in the middle of us when we are sleeping even though he has his own bedroom. So as I’m Pakistani origin and my wife is Bangladeshi origin, we have given Ibrahim a new name, we call him India now as he’s right in the middle of his Pakistani and Bangladeshi parents, India causing mad issues in my life," he wrote in part of his post.

