Valentine’s week has fully taken off, with the D-day not far away. Today is celebrated as Promise Day and after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Teddy Day, it indicates that at this point, things are probably getting pretty serious among couples. Promises to each other don’t always have to be intense, either: it could be something as simple as a promise to be supportive, or more understanding in general.

However, modern love is hard and driving that home, people on Twitter have been making Promise Day memes, especially with that one scene from Gully Boy, where Murad tells Safeena to swear on him and she says in an iconic reply, “Mar jayenga tu“.

Advertisement

Ouch. Evidently, quite a few people have gone through phases of making and breaking promises. But if you are still brave enough to remain a romantic at heart and still have some promises left in you, you can check out some cute gestures with which you can celebrate your Promise Day.

Even though Valentine’s week has traditionally been all about couples in love, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way. So if you feel there’s a promise or two you could make to your friends, family or even colleagues, we would suggest that you go for it today!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here