Instances of man-animal conflict have been rising and it’s almost every other day that a tiger or an elephant is seen having a close brush with people in vehicles. Now, in a video shared by Times of India journalist Vijay Pinjarkar, vehicles were seen breaking a tiger corridor. In the clip, the wild animal was seen waiting by the side of the road as two trucks passed down the way. It then hurriedly crossed over and disappeared into the wilderness.

“#Picture speaks volumes about why #wildlife #mitigation #measures are needed. Look how we are breaking #tiger #corridors," the journalist wrote in his tweet and tagged several officials.

Advertisement

“Ideally these locations should be marked and the FD along with NHAI should find work around like under pass or some other alternates," one Twitter user commented. “It’s so sad to see the king of the jungle walking scared," another said. “This is really serious we need to protect the wildlife," reads another tweet.

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, another such video had gone viral. After being re-shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, it had garnered more attention from netizens, leaving many awe-struck. In the viral video, a tiger was seen wandering before it disappeared into a dense forest without a trace. The tweet alongside the clip revealed that the tiger was spotted at Tamil Nadu’s Valparai. While posting on his own account, Nanda gave credit to the photographer who originally shared the clip online.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here