Psychologist's Opinion on How 'Independent Woman Conditioning' Is Holding You Back Sparks Discussion

Psychologist Nicole LePera took to her official Twitter handle and started a thread on how ‘independent woman conditioning’ glorifies needing no one. It, somehow, also glorifies the idea of being able to do everything on your own. The psychologist further elaborated on the same. She wrote, “It glorifies the idea that needing no one makes us strong or worthy. In reality, we subconsciously seek: meaningful connections, to share a life with someone, or to be able to count on people around us."

The tweet has gone viral and garnered tons of responses. All in all, it has started a discussion on the bluebird app. Have a look at the viral tweet:

Advertisement

“I agree with your statement, however a lot of women feel like they need to seek independence because of abuse. There is a lack of emotional maturity in many cultures. Further more there is ignorance in emotional maturity in many generations and cultures when it comes to vulnerability," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I feel like society and a lot of the personal health field focuses on independence an awful lot. I would be happy if we spent more time focusing on loving each other, and raising our individual communities health more."

One Twitter user mentioned, “Finding a balance between respecting our boundaries & fostering meaningful connections w/ others is where we thrive. Proximity with others can be daunting when you’ve learned love as self-betrayal, but healthy relationships honour your boundaries & won’t have you betray yourself."

Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

One person also listed the false beliefs about being independent.

One person listed situations when one needs to seek help.

What is your take on the same?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here