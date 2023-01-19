'Publicity Stunt': Video of Greta Thunberg Posing With Police After Protests in Germany Leaves Internet Miffed

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has grabbed the headlines after she was detained by German Police on Tuesday, January 17, alongside dozens of climate campaigners. Thunberg was among hundreds of climate activists who were detained by the police during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion in the western German village of Luetzerath.

Now, a video of Thunberg’s arrest has gone viral on social media platforms. In the clip, Thunberg can be seen happily posing alongside police officers who detained her. “A behind-the-scenes look at the new Greta Thunberg arrest propaganda video. Playing now on social media everywhere," a Twitter user wrote while sharing the clip.

The video has whipped up a storm on the microblogging site with over 2.4 lakh views so far. Users slammed Greta and called the entire episode a fake propaganda.

One Twitter user wrote, “Publicity stunt. She will get bailed out by George Soros before she even arrives at the jail."

However, some Twitter users tried to explain the video in a more rational way. “Protesters often meet with police beforehand to agree who will be arrested (if the protest involves a crime, like trespassing, for example). So, yes in a way this is staged, but also, she was arrested for real. It brings more media attention to the thing being protested," read a tweet reacting to the clip.

Greta Thunberg was released after an identity check, according to the German police. She was protesting at the open cast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 km from the village of Luetzerath in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

This is the second time that Thunberg has been detained at the site and was part of a large group of protesters that broke through a police barrier and encroached on a coal pit, reported CNN.

Climate activists like Greta Thunberg have demanded that Germany should not be mining any more brown coal, and focus on expanding renewable energy instead. They argue that the use of coal for energy purposes will increase planet-warming emissions and violate the Paris Climate Agreement.

