Pune Police Send Digital Challan. Man Replies, 'Thank You, I Look Good'

CCTV cameras monitor vehicle movement and ensure that traffic regulations are followed. If anyone is found not abiding by the law, a challan is instantly issued against the vehicle owner’s name. In a similar case, a man in Pune was seen riding a bike without a helmet and the eagle-eyed city police were quick to point it out, leading to a hilarious Twitter thread.

The CCTV captured a guy named Melvin Cherian riding a bike without a helmet and issued a digital challan against his name. Melvin, a fitness enthusiast and co-founder of GetSetGo Fitness, sportingly responded by sharing a photo of the challan on Twitter and cheekily thanked the police for the photo. He wrote, “Thank you, Pune Police. I look good. I will pay the challan though."

The Pune police were quick to respond. “Sure. P.S: A black helmet will go very well with that nice black jacket though".

Melvin replied with a “yes sir" and later posted another tweet in which he added a snap of the challan amount he paid and said, “Pune City Police challan paid, and I promise to buy a nice black helmet as you suggested". His tweet added, “Media houses have made me famous though. I got some 5-6 clients since yesterday as the media was gracious enough to address me as a Fitness Entrepreneur".

Check out the entire thread here-

Twitteratis flocked to the comment to express their opinion. One user wrote, “Thousands of illegal number plates, no challan, millions drive on the wrong side, no challan. But one man doesn’t wear a helmet and he gets a challan. Not wearing a helmet is detrimental to yourself, not following the above traffic rules kills strangers".

Another user wrote, “Helmet wearing is safety. Safe ride is a better option than a good look and paying challan".

“Helmets are not for rules it’s for your own safety. It’s absolutely absurd that we don’t understand the fundamentals," a comment read.

