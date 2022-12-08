Home » BUZZ » Punjab Man Claims He Was Abducted And Gangraped By 4 Women

Punjab Man Claims He Was Abducted And Gangraped By 4 Women

The worker recalled the alleged incident and expressed that he was stopped by four women who came in a white car when he was walking along Jalandhar’s Kapurthala road.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 11:47 IST

Delhi, India

The labourer added that he woke up in the car with a blindfold on and his hands tied behind his back.
The labourer added that he woke up in the car with a blindfold on and his hands tied behind his back.

A man from Jalandhar, Punjab, has claimed that he was kidnapped and raped by a group of women after being drugged. An employee at a leather factory, the man, who is in his early twenties, revealed that four women grabbed him and thrust him inside a vehicle when he was walking in the city on Monday (December 5).

As per a report by The Mirror, the victim further alleged that he was subjected to several hours of sexual assault before being dumped in a forest area late at night. He shared the details of the incident with the local media and decided not to report it to the police at his wife’s insistence. According to him, his wife was happy to have him back alive and did not want him to file a complaint with the police.

The worker recalled the alleged incident and expressed that he was stopped by four women, who came in a white car when he was walking along Jalandhar’s Kapurthala road. He then revealed that they handed him a piece of paper, which had an address written on it, and sought his help for directions.

Advertisement

While he was looking at the piece of paper, one of them sprayed something into his eyes, which led to him losing his vision before fainting. The victim also revealed that the women only communicated with each other in English but spoke to him in Punjabi.

RELATED NEWS

The labourer added that he woke up in the car with a blindfold on and his hands tied behind his back. He was also drugged before being raped for several hours and was eventually dumped at a site at around 3 am, with the blindfold on and his hands still tied. He then returned home. The Intelligence Department of Punjab police has initiated a probe following the incident and has complained on behalf of the victim.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 08, 2022, 11:41 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 11:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos