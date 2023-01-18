Home » BUZZ » 'Pure Veg' Signs Outside Restaurants 'Casteist'? Twitter Gets into Fierce Debate

'Pure Veg' Signs Outside Restaurants 'Casteist'? Twitter Gets into Fierce Debate

A Twitter user opined that 'pure veg' sign outside restaurants was a caste signifier. Twitter erupted into a fierce debate over the tweet.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 08:14 IST

New Delhi, India

'Pure veg' trended on Twitter after the debate. (Representational image: Reuters)
'Pure veg' trended on Twitter after the debate. (Representational image: Reuters)

‘Pure veg’ started trending on Twitter after a user called such signs outside restaurants “offensive" and “un-inclusive". “All these “pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are “impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences," the Twitter user wrote. It soon started a fierce debate on whether or not “pure veg" was essentially a caste signifier or if it meant unadulterated vegetarian food, that is, without eggs, onions and the like. Others said it means exclusively vegetarian food is cooked at such restaurants.

Other Twitter users said that “pure" used in this context means that the food has been cooked by Brahmins and hence it is a casteist practice.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 18, 2023, 08:13 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 08:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Temperature In Bright Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Stunning Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Look Adorable In New Photo, Check Out The Duo's Romantic Pictures Together