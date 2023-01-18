'Pure Veg' Signs Outside Restaurants 'Casteist'? Twitter Gets into Fierce Debate

‘Pure veg’ started trending on Twitter after a user called such signs outside restaurants “offensive" and “un-inclusive". “All these “pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are “impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences," the Twitter user wrote. It soon started a fierce debate on whether or not “pure veg" was essentially a caste signifier or if it meant unadulterated vegetarian food, that is, without eggs, onions and the like. Others said it means exclusively vegetarian food is cooked at such restaurants.

Other Twitter users said that “pure" used in this context means that the food has been cooked by Brahmins and hence it is a casteist practice.

