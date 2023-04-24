Puss In Boots 2.0: 'Super' Cat Saves Baby From Falling Down Stairs

Who doesn’t love watching videos of cats, that too, featuring the animal nailing heroic acts? A clip circulating on social media shows a feline saving a baby from a potentially dangerous fall like a true hero. The footage captures the heart-stopping moment when a baby starts to crawl towards the stairs in a room, with only a cat for company. The scene quickly turns into a nightmare as the curious little one reaches the edge of the stairs, unaware of the danger ahead. But before anyone could react, the quick-thinking cat springs into action, running towards the baby with lightning speed and pushing him away from the stairs, thus preventing a potential fall.

The video was originally shared in 2019 by a page titled Caters Clip. In the caption, it was revealed that the incident occurred in October 2019 in Colombia:

The incredible act of the feline hero has been praised by social media users. The video has gone viral on social media, with social media showering the cat with love and affection for its quick reflexes and bravery. To some, the parents cannot be more thankful to the feline for keeping their child safe. “Whatever they are feeding that cat it’s not good enough nor expensive enough for having to keep their kid safe," wrote a user.

Another tweet read, “Okay, cats are good for something. Ha! Major apologies to all the felines I ever rolled my eyes at."

“I hope that cat is having a fabulous day!" wrote a user.

When cats are not busy saving little babies, turns out they are still making waves on the internet. In a role-reversal straight out of a cartoon, a tiny mouse was caught on camera chasing after a much larger cat. The hilarious footage, shared by a social media user on Twitter, shows the mouse fearlessly chasing the cat around a room without any regard for its own safety. The cat, on the other hand, appears to be in a state of panic and attempts to escape the mouse’s pursuit.

At one point in the video, the mouse latches onto the cat’s hind leg, causing the cat to frantically shake its leg until it breaks free. The video has since gone viral, racking up over 3.4 thousand views and counting. the Twitter user captioned the video, “Have you ever seen a mouse chasing a cat!"

The hilarious clip has left viewers in stitches, with many commenting on the unexpected turn of events.

