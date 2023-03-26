Virat Kohli has a massive fan following in India, where cricket is considered a beloved sport. Fans idolize him and his exceptional batting skills, often viewing him as a hero. Some enthusiasts go to extraordinary lengths to display their unwavering devotion towards their favourite cricketer, and their dedication is often awe-inspiring. A recent instance of this is a question in a class 9th exam paper that featured a picture of Kohli from his century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. The image has gone viral on social media, with fans claiming that they can easily score full marks by answering such a question.

@CricCrazyJohns shared an image of Kohli’s jubilant celebration after scoring his 71st international century. The image was used as a prompt in an English exam paper, with students being asked to describe it in approximately 100-120 words. Fans of Kohli have been thrilled by the inclusion of the question in a school examination, and many have expressed their excitement over the matter. “Man I would’ve written at least 2-3 thousand words about the same," wrote a user while another one said, “Easy for me i can get full marks on this question."

With the Indian Premier League 2023 set to commence soon, the star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman joined the team’s training camp on Saturday in preparation for their first match on April 1. Reflecting on his recent form and rediscovery, Kohli stated, “I was able to play well in T20Is, ODIs, and recently in the Test series as well. I’m back to playing the way I do, there’s still a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens in the IPL if I get to the level I really want to play. That would help the team." Although he joined the team a little later due to taking a short break following India vs. Australia ODI series, in that time, Kohli also adopted a new appearance, sporting a new hairstyle and a tattoo that has become the talk of the town.

