Radhika Apte Talks About 'Sacrifices' Made By Women, Gives Her Parents' Example

There is some sort of reality when people say how women make so many sacrifices. Now a video which is going viral features Indian actress Radhika Apte. In the video, Radhika can be seen talking about how women have to make sacrifices because of “assumed responsibility." It is a film companion video. Explaining the sacrifices that women have to make, she gives her parents’ example. “I know that my mom knows how to cook. She’s an anaesthetist, she’s been the CEO of the hospital. My dad, is a chairman, is a neurosurgeon. But, he doesn’t know how to cook," she says.

She further adds, “This is not just external, women think that they need to do it." She elaborates on how “sacrifice is glorified." The video, which has gone viral, has sparked a discussion online. Here is the viral video.

“It’s a mother’s natural instinct to feed her babies, its same in animals world,the lioness hunts for cubs, the lion doesn’t. With modernization in educated class both cook, my hubbie feeds my baby at times but that doesn’t mean i stoped cooking/ feeding thats a mother’s natural instinct no?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Mine mom was working too,that to she had a transferable job,sometimes with us, sometimes not! when she used to be home, she cooked for us, not as obligation,but out of love she has for us! all my medals,I used to put on her, the first time I cook, was for her!my first lov my mom."

