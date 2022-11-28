'Raees' Connect to Aamir Khan Cameo: Twitter Thread Shares Fun Trivia on SRK's 'Swades'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, released 18 years ago now but the film continues to have a resounding impact as one of SRK’s exceptional roles. Gowariker took on Swades after Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan’s raging success. The film is about Mohan, an NRI engineer played by SRK, who undergoes a transformation as he returns home. But did you know that the film was preceded by a number of other pieces of work, starting from films to novels?

Swades had its roots in the story of a real-life couple who left their successful academic careers in the US to join the Narmada Bachao Aandolan in India. The film also happens to doff its hat to several other films, including one by Aamir Khan. In fact, Aamir had a cameo in Swades.

To top it all off: did you know that Swades has a connection with SRK’s most recent film Raees? India Wants To Know- India’s First Panel Quiz Show, a ‘knowledgetainment’ content startup that holds quiz events, has dug up all of these hidden gems and more from Swades. Read their thread here:

Will you be re-watching the modern classic?

