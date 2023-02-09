In a shocking incident, a bull charged through a crowd gathered for an Urs fair in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad, leaving 14 people injured. The incident happened on Wednesday night and all the injured were admitted to the district hospital, as per an India TV report. Around 15,000 people were present at the fair of Khwaja Shamshuddin Ghazi, gathered to participate in the event of Charaga which happens late at night during the religious program.

Dramatic visuals that surfaced on social media show the bull tearing through the crowd, with people running in panic to escape its rampage. The bull’s rampage created a stampede-like situation at the fair, added the India TV report. The chilling video was captured by people at the grounds and the visuals have since gone viral on social media.

Trigger warning: The following content could be upsetting to some viewers.

Earlier, a 24-year-old bull tamer, Aravindraj, who caught nine bulls in the Jallikattu event in the Palamedu area of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, died on January 16. After suffering injuries, he was rushed to Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai, but he passed away while receiving treatment. In a similar incident, a spectator was gored by a bull during Suriyur Jallikattu in Trichy district.

The severely injured spectator died at Trichy Government Hospital during treatment. Chief minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased, according to reports.

As part of Pongal festival, Jallikattu, a bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu, was held across the state, beginning on January 15 at Avaniyapuram in Madurai. The second-day Jallikattu event was flagged off by Tamil Nadu minister P Moorthy at Palamedu on January 16. Over 850 bulls were released during the event, while 345 bull tamers participated.

Incidents of bull attacks aren’t uncommon in India. Last year in December, a retired government school employee died an agonising death after being attacked by a bull in a horrifying incident reported from Kota, Rajasthan. The entire incident was recorded on video and widely shared on social media. The deceased, 62-year-old Mahesh Chandra Thanwar, a resident of the old Sabaramati colony, was out for a morning walk when he was mauled by a bull. A man on a bike passing by stopped to assist Mahesh and was seen tossing a stone at the bull to drive it away. CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral.

