A preferred location for any wedding ceremony is either a hotel, a big farmhouse with a lawn, a hall or a religious place like a temple, mosque or church. But have you ever come across a wedding that happened in a hospital? A man came from Ramganjmandi to Kota’s MBS Hospital to marry his bride on Sunday evening.

A cottage room was also booked to carry out the garland ceremony and other rituals. The wedding happened in the presence of all family members and the bride is currently undergoing treatment for fractures in the hospital.

The groom, named Pankaj Rathore, is a resident of Bhavpura, Ramganjmandi and the bride, named Madhu Rathore, lives in Rawatbhata. While the wedding processions were in full swing during the weekend, the bride fell down 15 stairs, resulting in multiple fractures in both her arms and legs. She also injured her head in the accident. She had to be admitted to the MBS Hospital in Kota to undergo treatment.

After the accident, Pankaj’s family, including his father Shivlal Rathore and Madhu’s brother had a conversation about how to proceed with the wedding. During this conversation, Pankaj expressed the desire of getting married to Madhu in the hospital. Following this, it was finalised that the wedding would happen in the hospital.

Pankaj’s brother-in-law Rakesh Rathore is a resident of Kota and informed that both families agreed to the hospital marriage and he booked a room in a cottage and decorated it. The wedding rituals took place there and the groom himself brought the bride from the ward to the mandap.

All the rituals took place the same way as a normal wedding. The garland ceremony, the mangalsutra and vermillion ceremony, etcetera happened then and there. However, the seven rounds around a fire couldn’t happen as the bride couldn’t walk.

After the marriage, the doctors were consulted and they informed the two families that Madhu will have to stay hospitalized for a few more days before she could enjoy her married life.

