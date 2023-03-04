In a bizarre incident a man from Rajasthan’s Bundi district fell in love with his daughter-in-law and eloped with her. When the son got to know about his father running away with his wife he filed a complaint at the local police station. The complainant also alleged that his father stole the bike to run away.

The incident has been reported from Silor village of Sadar police station area in Bundi district. The victim, identified as Pawan Vairagi, filed a case against his father Ramesh Vairagi for eloping with his wife. Pawan alleged that his father lured his wife away from him. After filing the complaint, Pawan alleged that police are not taking his complaint seriously.

Pawan has a six month old daughter. He said that Ramesh used to do illegal things earlier too.

Advertisement

According to Pawan, his father stole his bike and eloped with his wife. He also said that his wife is innocent and she has been tricked by his father. Pawan revealed that he stays out of the village mostly due to his work in the RCC.

Sadar Station Officer Arvind Bhardwaj said that the whole matter is being investigated with full seriousness. Officer Arvind assured Pawan that the investigation is going on in full swing and they are trying their best to find the duo along with his bike. No update about their locations has been shared by the police yet.

In January this year, a similar case came forth from Rajasthan’s Sirohi district where a 40-year-old mother-in-law fell in love with her 27-year-old son-in-law and fled from home. Before running away, the son-in-law had organised a liquor party with the father-in-law which left the old man completely drunk. This created an opportunity for the son-in-law to flee from the house with the mother-in-law. The victim was identified as Ramesh and the son-in-law was identified as Narayan Jogi.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here