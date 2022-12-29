Rajasthan Woman Upset Over Parents' Turbulent Marriage Ties Knot With Lord Vishnu

A woman from Rajasthan decided to marry the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu for an unusual reason. Pooja Singh, a 30-year-old political science postgraduate student, married Lord Vishnu to avoid handling marital conflicts, which would have “ruined her life" after her marriage. In an interview with TOI, Pooja revealed, “I have seen disputes between husband and wife on very trivial matters. Their lives get spoiled in disputes, and the worst sufferers are women in this, so I have decided to get married to Thakurji."

Pooja, a local from Jaipur’s Narsinghpura, got married on December 8. Due to his strong displeasure with Pooja’s choice, her father chose not to attend the wedding ceremony. However, Ratan Kanwar, her mother, was encouraging and even had the Kanyadan performed for her.

The wedding ceremony took place in front of 300 guests. She took part in all the customs surrounding the wedding. She admitted that it was challenging for her to convince her family, but that they gradually came around, especially her mother.

Pooja had a Tulsi marriage because, according to discussions with a Pandit, it was permissible for her to marry according to Hindu customs. Pooja now worships her ‘Thakurji’ in a small temple in her home, and she also prepares a bhog for Lord Vishnu every day.

In another tale of an unusual marriage, a 24-year-old woman in Gujarat’s Vadodara sparked a nationwide week when she announced her intention to marry herself. Kshama Bindu preponed the wedding and married herself privately.

She claimed to be the first Indian woman to marry herself. In order to avoid any issues, she made the decision to reschedule the ceremony. She hired a priest to complete traditional Vedic rituals for her marriage on June 11 at a local temple, but she later decided against it after the priest reportedly backed down.

