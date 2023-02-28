Rajkot: The Halari donkey, a special breed known for its unique milk, is facing a decline in population with only around 450 of them remaining in Gujarat. Due to the high demand for their milk, the prices of these endangered species have skyrocketed to over one lakh rupees each. To prevent their extinction, both the state and central governments are taking special measures for their breeding. The Symbiosis organization has also taken action to protect and promote this breed, and recently a unique celebration ceremony was organised for the birth of new Halari donkeys in Kolki village, Upleta Taluka of Rajkot district.

The event, coordinated by the Halari Gadarbha Samvardhan Samiti, was attended by Maldhari brothers, sisters, and government officials. This celebration was an add-on to the Godbharai ceremony that was organised for pregnant Halari donkeys by the women of the village. It included traditional rituals such as sprinkling tilak, kumkum, rice, and pink chunni (dupatta) on the female donkeys, and offering them flower garlands. The program aimed to raise awareness among the Maldhari community and others about the importance of conserving the Halari donkey as an endangered species in the Saurashtra region.

Deputy Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department in Rajkot, Dr. Kakadia, Upleta Veterinarian,, Dr. Kasundra and Program Director of Sahjeevan Sanstha (voluntary organisation for the welfare of Gujarat’s pastoral community), Ramesh Bhatti were also present in the event.

With the dwindling population of males in this breed, such awareness programs are crucial to encourage people to conserve this endangered species. The Halari donkey’s unique milk is in high demand, and its price has increased to Rs 180 per litre, mainly used in women’s cosmetics. However, the rising cost has led to a decline in the number of Halari donkeys. To prevent their extinction, the breeding of these donkeys must be prioritised, and efforts such as those taken by this Rajkot community must be supported.

