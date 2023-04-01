Ram Charan Is Trending But This Time For A Fight Between Two College Girls

The fan-following of heartthrob Ram Charan in South India is crazy, so much so that it led to a brawl between two girls at a college. A Twitter user shared the footage of the incident online claiming the two girls got into a fight over the RRR actor. Though the exact reason remains unclear, the people involved can be seen embroiled in a heated argument which quickly escalates into a physical fight. The clip begins with one of them pointing fingers at someone behind the camera, supposedly to get an answer.

She then turns toward the girl standing beside her and the two begin to push each other. Soon after they’re seen plucking each other’s hair before a third girl intervenes to separate them. However, the two girls wouldn’t budge even after she slaps their hands in a move to separate them. In the background, a large crowd of gathered students starts to scream, some even laugh at their petty fight, and it takes a while for a couple of boys to step in to defuse the situation. The two girls did not let go of their hold and continued to pull one another’s hair until the video abruptly comes to an end. Watch the video here:

The clip has amassed over sixty-seven thousand views on the micro-blogging site leaving many to fill the reply section with diverse reactions. A user commented, “Who won that’s all I want to know."

Another highlighted, “Boys will first watch for entertainment and then they will separate."

One more joined, “Ladkiya ladne ke naam par bas baal kheechna jaanti (Girls only pull each other’s hair in a fight)."

Another agreed, “Baal kheenchna (Pulling hair) is permanent in women’s fight."

Meanwhile, a user who claimed to know the details of the fight revealed the two girls did not fight over Ram Charan, “Fake..this happened in 2021…They were engaged in a fight after a silly argument, not about Ram Charan or any other boy! Happened in Anakapalli (Vizag)."

The events that take place after the brawl and how the girls were disciplined for their behaviour remain unclear.

Previously, a video of two women quarrelling over a seat in a Delhi metro created quite a buzz online. The visuals showed how one of them seated comfortably on the seat keeping her massive backpack placed next to her. Meanwhile, another finds it struggling to make space for herself in the seating arrangement. That’s when the argument began, also prompting other commuters to join in.

The verbal argument did not turn into a physical fight but the women continued to bicker until the end.

